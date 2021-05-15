Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher helps distribute medical equipment pan-India
With the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc across the country, actor Anupam Kher has joined hands with Project Heal India to help distribute medical equipment across hospitals in India
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The first consignment of ventilators and oxygen concentrators were dispatched to hospitals in Kanpur, Pune, Jammu, Bihar and Mumbai (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

