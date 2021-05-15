Anupam Kher helps distribute medical equipment pan-India

With the second wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc across the country, actor Anupam Kher has joined hands with Project Heal India to help distribute medical equipment across hospitals in India.

The initiative is a joint effort by Kher, Scientist Dr. Ashutosh Tewari and Padma Bhushan Baba Kalyani, who are working towards conducting relief activities for the Covid-19 crisis in India. The project will be managed by Kher’s foundation. They will provide life-supporting devices and medical equipment to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of ventilators and oxygen concentrators were dispatched to hospitals in Kanpur, Pune, Jammu, Bihar and Mumbai.

The actor says, “We will be identifying people and hospitals across the country, who need help right now. I am happy to be collaborating with them and distributing the materials to hospitals. This is just the beginning and we plan to do more. We want to help the right people. I posted asking for volunteers on social media and I was pleasantly surprised that 300 people came forward to help us. I believe that people want to help others in any whatever manner possible.”

Kher adds that right now, we all have to come forward and help each other in this time of crisis. “The government is doing its bit and we have to do ours too as it is an unprecedented and uncontrollable situation, apart from the fact that we should all try to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are a largely populated country so it might take some time but do register yourselves and in the meantime, follow all guidelines and stay safe,” he says.