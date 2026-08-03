Anupam Kher hops on viral 'Mere Mehboob' trend from CJP protest with Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey

Anupam Kher has hopped on the viral Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi trend. The actor, along with his Khosla Ka Ghosla co-stars Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Parvin Dabas, was seen recreating the trend while adding their own hilarious twist to it.

Anupam Kher, Boman Irani hop on ‘Teri Galiyon Mein’ trend

Anupam Kher performs 'Teri Galiyon Mein' trend with Shorey Khosla Ka Ghosla stars.

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Anupam took the trend seriously by dressing up as his iconic character Kamal Kishore Khosla from Khosla Ka Ghosla. In the clip, he stands in front while Boman, Ranvir, and Parvin are seen behind him as they perform the viral trend. For fans of the cult classic, it was a nostalgic moment to see Khosla (Anupam) and Khurana (Boman) having fun together, considering the two characters were at loggerheads throughout the film over a piece of land.

Anupam captioned the post, "Khoslas and Khurana were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho! 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 #KhoslaKaGhosla2 #Trending #ShootTime." For the unversed, Anupam and the gang will be back with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film will release in theatres on August 28.

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About the ‘Mere Mehboob’ trend

{{^usCountry}} The ‘Mere Mehboob- Teri Galiyon Mein’ reel trend exploded on the internet after 19-year-old influencer Abhinav Bisht filmed himself dancing to the song with his friends during the CJP-led NEET protest in Delhi. Bisht made several short videos at the protest, but this reel turned into a full-blown internet sensation after it garnered 7.2 million views. He went from having around 3,000 followers to more than 720,000 overnight and currently has over 912,000 followers on Instagram. Bisht's Instagram account was also suspended for a brief period before being restored. Anupam's message to CJP protesters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘Mere Mehboob- Teri Galiyon Mein’ reel trend exploded on the internet after 19-year-old influencer Abhinav Bisht filmed himself dancing to the song with his friends during the CJP-led NEET protest in Delhi. Bisht made several short videos at the protest, but this reel turned into a full-blown internet sensation after it garnered 7.2 million views. He went from having around 3,000 followers to more than 720,000 overnight and currently has over 912,000 followers on Instagram. Bisht's Instagram account was also suspended for a brief period before being restored. Anupam's message to CJP protesters {{/usCountry}}

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During the CJP protest, Anupam had supported the students in their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. However, he had also warned them against allowing their protest to be hijacked by external groups, particularly political parties.

He said, "I want to say this thing as a big brother to you all, when external parties start entering your protest, especially political parties, who want to register their presence in every protest. Their aim is not to advance your cause, but to fulfil their own vested interests. You should be careful in this case. You might feel in the beginning that the more people join you, your protest will get more powerful, but it is not like that always. Many times, these same people start using your voices; they are just there to serve their political agendas. Later, the cause doesn’t remain with you; they take away the cameras and slogans with them. In this case, you and your protest suffer your truth suffers."