Anupam Kher injured on Vijay 69 set, Neena Gupta asks 'Oh what have you done?'

Actor Anupam Kher has suffered injuries on the sets of his upcoming film Vijay 69. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Anupam shared a picture of himself as he wore a sling. The actor, dressed in a black and white shirt and pants, smiled as he posed for the camera holding a ball. (Also Read | Anupam Kher announces his next project Vijay 69 with a poster; fans think he 'looks like Naseeruddin Shah')

Anupam shared that when the person putting the sling on him said that he had done it for actors Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, his pain subsided a little. The actor also revealed that his mother Dulaari said that he fell prey to the evil eye.

Anupam captioned the post, "Aap sports film karo aur aap ghaayal na ho!! Aisa kaise ho sakata hai? Kal #vijay69 ki shooting ke dauran kandhe mein achi khaasi choth lagi (You do a sports film and you don't get injured!! How can this be possible? Yesterday during the shooting of #Vijay69, injured the shoulder badly)."

He also added, "Dard to hai par jab kandhe par sling lagaane vaale bhaiya ne bataaya ki unhone hi @iamsrk aur @hrithikroshan ke kandhon ko is sling se sajaaya tha to pata nahin kyon dard ka ehasaas thoda kam ho gaya (It is painful but when the person who put the sling on the shoulder told that he had decorated the shoulders of @iamsrk and @hrithikroshan with this sling, then don't know why the pain subsided a little)."

Anupam contined, "Par waese agar thoda zor se khaansun toh muh se halki si cheekh zaroor nikalti hai! Photo mein muskuraane ke koshish genuine hai! Ek do dinon baad shooting jaari rahegi (But by the way, if I cough a little hard, then a little scream definitely comes out of my mouth! The effort to smile in the photo is genuine! The shooting will continue after a couple of days)."

The actor added, "Waese maa ne suna to boli, 'Aur dikha apni body duniya ko!! Tujhe nazar lag gayi!' Maine jawaab diya, 'Maa! Girte hai shahasvaar hi maidaan e jang mein. Vo tiphal kya girega jo ghutno ke bal chale!' Maa jhaapad maarte maarte rukh gayi (By the way, when my mother heard it, she said, 'Show your body to the world!! You fell prey to the evil eye!' I replied, 'Mom! Only the warriors fall in the field of war. How will those fall who walk on knees!' Mom stopped short of slapping me)."

Anupam also added the hashtags-hairline fracture, I am fine and Dulari rocks. Reacting to the picture, Neena Gupta asked, "Oh what have you done?" Anupam replied, "That's what happens to great artists like you and me! Mild injuries."

Earlier this month, Anupam announced his new film Vijay 69. The film will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Vijay 69 will be directed by Akshay Roy.

