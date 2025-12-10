Anupam Kher moved after young autistic boy thanked him for Tanvi The Great: 'Worth a million bucks'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a touching moment from his visit to a theatre, where he met a young autistic boy named Vinayak Gupta. The actor posted a video capturing their candid interaction, revealing how a simple exchange turned into an emotional and uplifting experience. Vinayak approached him to express gratitude for the sensitive and empowering portrayal of an autistic character in Kher’s latest film, Tanvi The Great. Tanvi The Great, directed by Anupam Kher, follows the journey of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism. (PTI)

Anupam posts a message from autistic fan

In his Instagram post, Anupam wrote that Vinayak spoke highly of the film and thanked him for depicting autism with honesty and respect. The actor, deeply moved by the boy’s heartfelt words, shared, “Last night I met a young autistic boy, Vinayak Gupta, at a theatre. He came up to me and thanked me for making Tanvi The Great, where we showed our protagonist Tanvi in a positive light. I was deeply moved and humbled by his conversation with me.”

Anupam added that Vinayak’s appreciation meant more to him than any award, saying, “A comment like his is worth a million bucks. Thank you, dearest Vinayak, for acknowledging and appreciating our intent in making Tanvi, an autistic girl, a superhero.”

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great (2025), which marks Kher’s return to direction after 23 years since Om Jai Jagadish, follows the extraordinary journey of Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman with autism determined to fulfil her late father’s dream of saluting the national flag at the Siachen Glacier. The film stars debutante Shubhangi Dutt, whose performance earned widespread acclaim.

Shubhangi recently won the Best Actress Award at the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA 2025) for her role. Celebrating her achievement, Kher wrote a proud note on Instagram: “BIG BIG CONGRATULATIONS, dearest Shubhangi Dutt, for winning the Best Actress Award for Tanvi The Great. You deserve every single award for your amazing performance. You are flawless, and your dedication shows in every frame.”

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC, Tanvi The Great hit theatres worldwide on July 18.