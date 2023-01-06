Anupam Kher praises arrangements as he travels by AC chair car, his fans say he got VIP treatment

Anupam Kher recently travelled by train and shared a video from his journey on Instagram. He praised the food and cleanliness in the train which was an AC chair car. However, his fans didn't look impressed and claimed he witnessed good arrangements only because he was a VIP. Also read: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher meet Rishabh Pant in Dehradun hospital after car accident: 'We made him laugh a lot'

“I traveled by train from Lucknow to Tundla for the shooting of the film #KuchKhattaaHoJaay . Had a lot of fun There were very good arrangements. Clean chair car. And the food is delicious. Loved it. Very good! Be victorious! #Tundla #Lucknow #Agra #IndianRailways #ChairCar @RailMinIndia.”

The video shows him sitting in a chair car, getting down at night, being joined by security personnel as he takes the escalator to walk out of the station.

A person commented on his post, "With due respect, aap aa rhe h isiliye ye intezaam tha, originally train ka khana khayenge to pta chalega, not "swadisht" (the arrangements were there because of you, otherwise the food isn't tasty at all)." Another wrote, “Local me baith kar dekho sir......yeh toh aap special train se aaye ho. (try local train once, you travelled in a special one this time).” One more fan said, “Genral me bet k jao pta chal jaega toilet k bhar khada rhna padega (try the general coach once, you will have to stand near the toilet).” A comment also read: “Not bad but why need security, if behaving normal??”

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Paritosh Tripathi, Guru Randhawa and Ila Arun. It is being directed by G Ashok.

Anupam has been working in several films simultaneously. He recently started working on The Vaccine War as well. This is his second collaboration with director Vivek Agnihotri after last year's blockbuster, The Kashmir Files. It is based on the development of coronavirus vaccine in India.

The actor also has Kangana Ranaut's directorial, Emergency. He plays the role of Jaya Prakash Narayan in the film. Among other films are Shiv Shastri Balboa with Neena Gupta, Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan, The Signature with Mahima Chaudhry, IB71 and Nautanki.

