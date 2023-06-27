Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar turn cheerleaders for Dharmendra as he recites poem at Karan Deol's wedding. Watch

Anupam Kher shared a video of Dharmendra reciting a poem as he and Raj Babbar turned his audience. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Anupam revealed that the brief get-together took place ahead of Karan Deol's wedding. (Also Read | Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Sunny pose with Anupam Kher at Karan Deol bash)

Anupam shares Dharmendra's video

Dharmendra interacted with Anupam Kher and Raj Babbar at Karan Deol's wedding reception.

The video started with Anupam, behind the camera, saying, "Ji Dharamji aap bohut accha kuch suna rahe the (Dharamji you were saying something wonderful)." The veteran actor then spoke a few lines while Raj Babbar sat next to him on a couch. Both Anupam and Raj cheered for Dharmendra as he shared the poem. The video ended with Dharmendra smiling and Anupam saying, "That's amazing. Thank you."

Anupam also posted a note

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote in Hindi, “When we grow up, either in age or in status, we miss the home we left behind. The house where we spent our childhood. That day, I reached a little early for the wedding of my friend Sunny Deol's son, Karan, so I got a chance to spend time with Dharam ji.”

He also added, "Dharam ji was humming a few lines of his nazm (poem). It was touching the depths of my and Raj Babbar ji's hearts. On my insistence, he agreed to record this poem. You also listen. You will miss your lover, your childhood, your home and your mother. Thank you @aapkadharam ji (heart eyes, folded hands emojis)." He also added the hashtags--poem, memories, nostalgia and mother.

Anupam attended Karan's wedding reception

Anupam was one of the guests at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol. From Shatrughan Sinha to Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh Singh and Deepika Padukone, many Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya's function. Anupam had posted a picture from the post-wedding function. In the image, he posed with Dharmendra, Sunny, Salman and Aamir.

Sharing the image, Anupam wrote, "Class of 90s. Actors from a pre mobile phones and vanity vans era. When we shared stories! When we shared make up rooms. When we changed costumes in open, behind trees and umbrellas and laughed..... Still going strong!! Still reinventing! Still matter!! It was so nice to meet #DharamJi #Sunny #Aamir #Salman at Karan and Drisha Deols wedding. Jai Ho! First pic clicked by @iambobbydeol." Karan and Drisha tied the knot on Sunday at Mumbai's Taj Lands End.

Anupam's upcoming films

Anupam will be seen in The Vaccine War which revolves around India's contributions to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. It is helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Fans will also see him in Emergency, which is a Kangana Ranaut directorial. It is about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 emergency.

