Anupam Kher reacts to Salman Khan praising Bigg Boss 16's Soundarya Sharma: 'Your journey has had its ups and downs'

Actor Anupam Kher praised his Ranchi Diaries co-star and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Anupam reacted to a tweet by Soundarya in which Bigg Boss 16 host-actor Salman Khan lauded her. Soundarya also responded to Anupam's tweet. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma evicted, wants Archana Gautam to win the show)

In the video, shared by Soundarya a few days ago, Salman Khan told her, "Sabse zada smart agar ghar mein hai, sabse buddhimaan ghar mein hai, toh aap hi ho. Shaatir ho. Acchi baat hai (You are the smartest and most intelligent person in the house. You are cunning. That's good."

Soundarya, in the clip, laughed as she listened to Salman. She captioned the post, "You know it's right when Salman Khan himself compliments you."

Re-posting the video, Anupam wrote, "Dear @soundarya_20! Your journey from being a doctor to acting in #RanchiDiaries to #Raktanchal to being a participant in #Bigboss has had its ups and downs. But you have always maintained your dignity & survival instincts. Good luck with your upcoming projects. Badhe chalo (keep moving forward)!!"

Soundarya responded to Anupam.

Soundarya, responding to Anupam, said, "How beautifully put. Thanks for your kind words @AnupamPKher sir (folded hands emoji). Means a lot. Can’t thank you enough for appreciating and motivating, my efforts n being a support always! (woman tipping hand, smiling face with sunglasses and fist emojis)."

Soundarya was evicted from the Bigg Boss house on January 22. The reality show airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Anupam and Soundarya featured together in Ranchi Diaries (2017). Directed by Sattwik Mohanty, the film was produced by Anupam Kher and Rashmin Majithia. It also features Himansh Kohli, Taaha Shah, Jimmy Shergill, Satish Kaushik, and Pitobash Tripathy.

Raktanchal, a crime drama web series, was directed by Ritam Srivastav. Released in 202, the series also stars Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Chittaranjan Tripathy, and Vikram Kochhar. In 2022, she was also seen in Raktanchal 2.

Anupam will be seen in Metro...In Dino, helmed by Anurag Basu. Billed as an anthology, The film will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on December 8.

He will also be seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa which will hit the theatres on February 10. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the movie also stars Neena Gupta, Jugal Hansraj, Sharib Hashmi, and Nargis Fakhri. It is produced by Kishore Varieth.

