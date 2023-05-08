Anupam Kher reacts to The Kerala Story row: ‘Same faces who criticised The Kashmir Files’

Actor Anupam Kher recently opened up about the controversy around The Kerala Story and said that people who are opposing the film, also criticised The Kashmir Files. Both The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story triggered massive political rows. Many called them propaganda films as well. Also read: Mamata Banerjee announces ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal, film producer reacts

Anupam Kher on The Kerala Story controversy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about The Kerala Story, Anupam told the news agency ANI, “They are the same faces who are opposing such films and they can be seen everywhere. Be it CAA protest or Shaheen Bagh protest or JNU protest. They were the same faces who criticised The Kashmir Files. I don't know their motive and neither believe in paying attention towards them. In fact, they have become redundant."

He added, "Again I would say they are the same faces. I have not seen the film but I am happy that people are making films which are close to reality. And those who feel it is a propaganda are free to make movies dealing with the subject they find perfect. No one is stopping them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of the film came under fire as it previously claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced a ban on the film. She said, “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie The Kerala Story. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state.” She also said, “What is The Kashmir files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala story?... It is a distorted story.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many are seeking a ban on the film, several celebrities have shared their thoughts about the film. Shabana Azmi tweeted, “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.”

“This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen,” responded Kangana to Shabana’s post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the Kerala High Court had noted on Friday that the producers have published a disclaimer along with the movie which specifically says that the film has fictionalised and is a dramatised version of events and that the film doesn't claim accuracy or factuality of historic events. The Kerala Story released on May 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.