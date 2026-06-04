Anupam Kher recalls shooting in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat before actor bought it: ‘I know every inch of that place’

It may be a landmark in Mumbai today, but Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat once hosted film stars for a very different reason. Before SRK bought the sea-facing bungalow in the late 90s, it was used as a shooting location. In the 80s and 90s, many mainstream Hindi films were shot at the bungalow now known as Mannat. Recently, actor Anupam Kher opened up about his experience of shooting at Mannat.

Anupam Kher recalls shooting in Mannat

Anupam Kher shot in the bungalow now known as Mannat, the residence of Shah Rukh Khan.

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In conversation with the news agency ANI, the veteran actor recalled how he shot iconic films like Dil and Beta at the bungalow, before Shah Rukh bought it and rechristened it Mannat.

“We did the shooting of Indra Kumar's Dil in a bungalow, which is now owned by Shah Rukh Khan. I know every inch of that place before it became Mannat. Even after that, I have been to Shah Rukh's house. I remember shooting a lot of scenes in the bungalow's drawing room. We had also shot Beta over there,” the actor recalled.

Dil and Beta, released in 1990 and 1992 respectively, were both directed by Indra Kumar and starred Madhuri Dixit. In Dil, the actor was paired opposite Aamir Khan, while Anil Kapoor co-starred in Beta. Both films were successful at the box office. Mannat was also used in other films of the time, such as Bol Radha Bol. Shah Rukh never shot inside the bungalow, but it famously featured in the background of his song Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai, from the 1997 film Yes Boss. The actor bought the place soon after.

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Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, is situated in Bandra.

{{^usCountry}} Anupam Kher on bond with SRK {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anupam Kher on bond with SRK {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Anupam Kher also addressed his bond with Shah Rukh, having worked with him in films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many others. “I have great memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chaahat, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have great memories.” About SRK's Mannat {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Anupam Kher also addressed his bond with Shah Rukh, having worked with him in films like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many others. “I have great memories of working with Shah Rukh Khan. Whether it was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chaahat, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I have great memories.” About SRK's Mannat {{/usCountry}}

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Situated on Bandra's iconic Bandstand, Mannat has been the actor's residence for over two decades. It has become somewhat of a landmark for tourists in the city, with crowds often gathering there to click pictures with the facade or catch a glimpse of the actor. Shah Rukh even installed a special platform on the boundary wall from where he would greet fans on his birthday and Eid.

Shah Rukh and his family temporarily moved out of Mannat last year as the bungalow entered renovation. They are expected to move back by 2027-28.

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