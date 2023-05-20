Anupam Kher remembers Satish Kaushik with goofy old pic, says 'I miss you so much'

Actor Anupam Kher remembered his late friend Satish Kaushik, over two months after the death of the filmmaker-actor. Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, Anupam shared a picture featuring himself and Satish. Anupam captioned the post, "I miss you… So so much! (broken heart emoji)." (Also Read | Anupam Kher dances for Satish Kaushik's daughter, she says dad was better at it)

Anupam Kher shared a photo with his late friend Satish Kaushik.

In the picture, Anupam made a face as he kept his hand on Satish's neck as the latter smiled. Anupam, in the photo, wore a black shirt, grey tie, blazer, pants and shoes. Satish Kaushik was seen in a white shirt, a dark navy blue jacket, grey pants and black shoes.

Satish died on March 8 following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam first broke the news of his death on social media. Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in Hindi, "'Death is the ultimate truth of this world!' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Since then, Anupam has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality. Last month, Anupam hosted a musical night to remember Satish on his birthday anniversary. He also revealed why he decided to celebrate it.

Talking to news agency ANI, Anupam had said, "Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father passed away and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father' life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be."

He also added, “Today I am thankful to the people coming and talking about him fondly. So that we can remember him. In fact it was very funny that I had earlier decided that let me not do it because I was too sad and was still mourning his death. 4-5 days ago, Satish came in my dreams and he said, 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya (Arem't you doing anything for me)?' So then I decided to celebrate Satish's life today.”

The host for the night welcomed the presence of celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azami, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and Johnny Lever.

