Anupam Kher dances for Satish Kaushik's daughter, she says dad was better at it: ‘Thank you uncle for trying’

Anupam Kher, who recently featured in his late friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika's Instagram Reels, has talked about the same. Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Anupam shared the video in which Vanshika sat down and lip-synced to a song. Anupam stood behind her and did a few steps. (Also Read | Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out heartbreaking letter to late dad) Anupam Kher was part of a video also featuring Vanshika, late Satish Kaushik's daughter.

Sharing the clip, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "Kal Vanshika ne mere saath yeh pehla dance video banaya. Ek do rehearsal k baad usne bohut hi masumiyat se kaha ki uske papa #SatishKaushik mujhse kahi behtar dance karte the. Jo sach hai (Yesterday Vanshika made this first dance video with me! After a couple of rehearsals, she said very innocently that her father #SatishKaushik used to dance better than me. Which is true)."

He also wrote, "Par uska ek sentence kamaal ka tha. 'Thank You Anupam uncle for trying! Love you!' Love you too beta." He also added the hashtag Vanshika Kaushik.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "What a beautiful effort Anupam ji. Really you are a pure soul." Another person said, "So comfortable she is with you. I know you will take care of her. Always be happy as you are, you give so much positivity." "Giving her emotional support is a great effort by you," read a comment. A Facebook user wrote, "Well Done Vanshika Beta. Sir u too."

On Friday, Vanshika shared the video on her Instagram as they grooved to the song Hundred Miles by Yall. She tagged Anupam and wrote, “My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle, he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love you.” Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Haha sweet." Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Truly adorable." Aniruddh Dave said, “Stay blessed bachcha.”

Recently, Anupam, late Satish's wife Shashi, and Vanshika hosted a musical night to remember Satish on his birthday anniversary. At the event, Vanshika read out a letter she had written for her father. A part of it read, "Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart…Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever."

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 this year following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. Anupam Kher broke the news of his death on social media platforms.

