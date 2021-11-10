Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari reveals why she calls him Ganju Patel: ‘You were born bald’
bollywood

Anupam Kher’s mom Dulari reveals why she calls him Ganju Patel: ‘You were born bald’

In a new video, Anupam Kher asked his mother why she keeps calling him ‘Ganju Patel’ and she showed her palm to explain that he was born bald.
Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari featured in a new video posted by him on Facebook.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:46 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

In a video that he shared on Facebook, Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari explained why she calls him ‘Ganju Patel’. Anupam shared the video on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

The video began with Anupam asking his mother why she calls him ‘Ganju Patel’. After initially denying that she called him by that name, she told him, “But this is how you have been. I do not know how, but you were born bald, with just small chunks of hair on your head. I am surprised.”

Anupam interrupted her to say, “Aapke saare bhai ganje the (All your brothers were bald).” She told him, “They grew bald after a certain age, you were born bald.” She then showed her palm to the camera and said, “This is how you were born. What can I do, what can you do? You cannot fight God.”

Dulari then went on to reveal that when Anupam Kher was born, the doctors wanted her to give him away. “But I refused. Why should I give away my own child, my firstborn?”

RELATED STORIES

The actor shared the video and captioned it, “I finally asked Maa why she often calls me Ganju Patel. Instead of a sympathetic answer, she showed me the truth, and also recalled some stories from my childhood. Everyone was laughing, please join us.” Anupam often shares videos with his mother.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher are humbled to see Mt Everest for the first time

Anupam Kher is currently working on Sooraj Barjatya’s next, Uunchai. Sooraj and Anupam have worked together in several films including Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao-starrer Vivah, and Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Uunchai will also star Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anupam kher actor
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shefali’s new restaurant Jalsa has hand-painted walls, recipes from her kitchen

7

House of Gucci premiere: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and more

Satyamev Jayate 2 song Kusu Kusu: Nora marks attendance in John Abraham film

Mallika reveals her boyfriend is ‘always complaining’ about this habit of hers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP