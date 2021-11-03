Anupam Kher’s food-related conversation with mom is adorably hilarious. Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share a video of his conversation with his mom Dulari Kher. The food-related chitchat between the duo has now left people giggling. Also, the clip is absolutely adorable to watch.

“Met Mom after a month. She immediately called me #Sukda (very thin). Made unbelievable faces! Then added that I look like a #Hoggard. Kashmiri word for dried fish. But then I got two nice shirts. She also liked the prantha I offered her. It is impossible to have a dull moment when she is around!” he wrote while sharing the video. His post is complete with the hashtags #DulariRocks and #MomsAreTheBest.

The video opens to show Kher's mom telling her that he looks very thin. Their conversation surrounding that topic goes on for some time. Then the clip showcases her gifting shirts to Kher. The clip ends with the actor offering a piece of paratha to his mother.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Adorable to the core,” wrote an Instagram user. “She is really a stress buster. Lots of love and a very Happy Deepawali,” posted another. “Your mom is so cute sir,” expressed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anupam Kher?