Anupam Kher shares a glimpse of Rani Mukerji's house as he visits her on Diwali. See pic

Anupam Kher had a busy day on Monday as he attended a Diwali party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan at his residence and also visited Rani Mukerji at her home. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Anupam shared inside pictures from their respective homes along with a note of thanks for both of them. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan welcome guests at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash; Karan Johar, Gauri Khan attend

Sharing the picture with Rani Mukerji, Anupam wrote, “Thank you dearest Rani and Adi for your hospitality and warmth! It was great to spend some time with you and our friends! I loved your home Rani. It is beautiful! Love and prayers always!" He added the hashtags ‘Diwali’, ‘love’ and ‘festival' to his caption.

Anupam Kher with Rani Mukerji at her home.

Anupam attended a get-together at Rani's home on the occasion of Diwali. The picture shows him posing with Rani. She is seen in a black and red sharara, which she paired with a nosering and a mangtika. The flower decor at her home is seen in the background. Anupam had played Rani's father in 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and her father-in-law in 2005 film Paheli.

Later, Anupam Kher along with wife Kirron Kher and son Sikandar Kher attended the Diwali party at Amitabh's home. The two will be seen together in the upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film, Uunchai. They play close friends in the film that also stars Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. It is set to release on November 11.

Anupam Kher with Amitabh Bachchan at the latter's party.

Sharing a picture with Amitabh from the party, he wrote, “Thank you Amitji, JayaJi, Abhishek and Aishwarya for a wonderful Deepawali experience at your place. It was great to have some festive time with you all! Love and prayers always. Shubh Deepawali.”

Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash had Aishwara Rai and Abhishek Bachchan welcoming guests at the gate. Karan Johar and Gauri Khan had also attended the party.

