Anupam Kher shares picture of 'blockbuster handshake' with SS Rajamouli after RRR, The Kashmir Files success

Anupam Kher recently met filmmaker SS Rajamouli and shared pictures from their interaction on his Instagram account. The duo shared a hug and a handshake during their meeting and also discussed childhood stories, joint families, and cinema. Anupam also referred to the success of his last film The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR as he captioned a picture of them shaking hands as a "blockbuster handshake." Also Read| Anupam Kher attends Khichdi actor Anang Desai's son's wedding, recalls being his roommate for three years. See pics

Anupam took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a series of pictures from his meeting with Rajamouli at Goafest. He captioned it, "What an awesome man! And what an amazing conversation it was with one and only, the maverick @ssrajamouli at @goafestlive. Wonderful to talk to him about joint families, childhood stories, our epics and of course about life in cinema! Jai Ho!" He added a heart-eyes emoji, along with the hashtag of The Kashmir Files and RRR. He also added the hashtags #LearningExperience #Blockbusters #JoyOfCinema.

The post included a monochrome picture of them posing together, a candid picture of them sharing a laugh, as well as a video and a picture of them hugging each other. Anupam posted a picture of them shaking their hands on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Blockbuster handshake," adding a bicep emoji. Anupam's last film The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and made on a budget of approximately ₹15 crore, grossed ₹339.78 crore worldwide after its release on March 11 this year. Rajamouli's directorial RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan was made on a budget of approximately ₹550 crores, and has grossed over ₹1127 crore at the worldwide box office.

Anupam had previously also mentioned his 'blockbuster' connection with Rajamouli. He recently watched RRR in theatres with actor Anil Kapoor, and said in a video recorded before the film started, "One thing common between Mr Rajamouli and me is that we are all in 300 crore club. maybe he is a little more than that."

