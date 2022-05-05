Anupam Kher shares video from his encounter with 'sweet’ family on Eid, tells them 'ache lag rahe ho'

Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his film, The Kashmir Files, which collected over ₹300 crore after its release in theatres. On the occasion of Eid, Anupam shared a video from his encounter with a family which was on an outing on the eve of Eid. He had a smal chat with them as they stopped briefly while riding on a scooter. Also read: Anil Kapoor watches RRR with Anupam Kher in Mumbai theatre, says it feels like a date; Anupam disagrees. Watch video

The video shows Anupam's car stopping by a scooter which has a family of four riding on it. A married couple is seen with their two kids in the video. As the man riding the scooter spots Anupam, he waves to him. The actor lowers his window glass and asks them, “Kya haal hain (How are you)?” He goes on to ask them about their outing, the names of the kids, their residence and where the man is employed currently. He tells them, “arey wah, chhota parivar, sukhi parivar. Ajhe lag rahe ho, sabki smiles kitni ajhi lag ri hain (wow, small family is a happy family. You all are looking nice, your smiles are looking good)." They end their conversation with “Eid mubarak”.

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, “Beautiful Encounter on the streets of Mumbai: It was so wonderful to have a brief impromptu chat with this sweet family. Mujhe bahut ajha laga unko milkar. Unhe bhi shayad ajha hi laga. May almighty keep them happy always. #Joy #Happiness #Family #HappyConversations.”

Anupam recently wrapped up shooting for the film, Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani.

