Anupam Kher, who played Hema Malini’s father at 33, recalls waiting ‘for hours’ for her autograph in college

Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about shooting for Yash Chopra’s Vijay. He revealed that though he was only 33 years old, he played the father of Hema Malini, who is seven years his senior, in the film. He also played the father-in-law of Rajesh Khanna’s character.

Sharing a short video from Vijay on Twitter, Anupam Kher recalled how he waited for hours as a college student to get Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna’s autograph, and eventually ended up working with them in the film.

“I was 33 when I played @dreamgirlhema Ji’s father & #RajeshKhanna Ji’s father-in-law in #Vijay. And I was in college when I waited for hrs to get their autograph. They were shooting in Shimla for #HameinTumsePyarKitna. Don’t miss me saying a cheesy dialogue! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai,” he wrote.

Anupam’s post got a litany of praise from fans. “@AnupamPKher sir sirf vijay hi nhi, saransh me (not just in Vijay but also in Saaransh) you played an aged man’s role when you were so young....This proves that you are a versatile actor!” one wrote, while another said, “Wonderful sir.. I can sense a smile on Rajesh sir’s face when you delivered that ‘cheesy’ dialogue.” A third lauded his ‘awesome performance’.

In 2019, Anupam shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Vijay and revealed that his role was originally written for Dilip Kumar. “Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi’s VIJAY. I was 33years old. But I played @dreamgirlhemamalini’s father. Superstar #RajeshKhanna’s father-in-law. #RishiKapoor & @anilskapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. #throwback #memories #nostalgia,” his Instagram post had said.

Vijay is not the first time that Anupam played a character beyond his actual age. In his debut film, Saaransh, he played a retired schoolteacher. He was only 28 years old at the time.