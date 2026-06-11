Anupama Chopra claims Alia Bhatt was trolled for Cannes outing as part of paid campaign against her

After her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of an online storm. While many praised her red-carpet looks, trolls were quick to dissect her fashion choices, with some social media users even claiming that a section of photographers appeared to ignore her during the event. Now, film critic Anupama Chopra has claimed that the backlash was part of a paid campaign driven by insecure actors.

Anupama Chopra on Alia Bhatt Cannes row

At that time, Alia Bhatt also gave it back to trolls through a comment on social media.

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Recently, Anupama sat down to chat with actor Shahid Kapoor for a video on The Hollywood Reporter India. The remark came during the conversation with Shahid, when Anupama raised the issue of growing insecurity among actors today. Citing Alia’s Cannes appearance this year, she pointed to the trolling the actor faced online, and it being a paid PR campaign against her.

“So, we were at Cannes, and one of the first interviews I did there was with Alia, and then over the successive few days, I watched just the awful, graceless trolling and conversation and negativity and all of that, right?” Anupama said.

She continued, “And then a couple of days ago, somebody said to me that… And this is not somebody who's just like an outsider, but somebody who is deeply embedded in the business, and somebody whom I trust… So, that somebody said that this was actually paid campaigning against her because actors today are so insecure. I said that doesn't even make any sense. What is happening?” She then asked Shahid whether the actors are more insecure than they have ever been today.

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{{^usCountry}} The video of Anupama talking about Alia has emerged on social media and is catching everyone’s attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video of Anupama talking about Alia has emerged on social media and is catching everyone’s attention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia gets trolled {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia gets trolled {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After making headlines for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of social media chatter, with trolls taking aim at her fashion choices and some even claiming she was “ignored” by a section of photographers on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After making headlines for her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Alia Bhatt found herself at the centre of social media chatter, with trolls taking aim at her fashion choices and some even claiming she was “ignored” by a section of photographers on the red carpet. {{/usCountry}}

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Later, Alia herself took to social media to give a reply to a troll who commented, “Nobody noticed you”. Alia shared a reel flaunting her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown at the Cannes film festival. In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia did not hold back and replied to the comment. She wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :)” Several actors, including Sonu Sood, Ameesha Patel and Aly Goni, also came forward and defended Alia against the trolls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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