Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma recalls shocker when ‘renowned’ filmmaker told her to wear bikini to check her ‘body language’

Actor Madalsa Sharma has opened up about a shocking incident of casting couch in Mumbai. The actor told in a conversation with The Male Feminist podcast that a director called her for a meeting regarding a film, and asked her to wear a bikini infront of him. Madalsa handled the situation promptly and stood her ground.

What Madalsa shared

Madalsa Sharma said she was 19 when this incident occured.

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During the chat, Madalsa shared what happened when a director made a shocking request in front of her. She said, “A very renowned filmmaker had called me for a meeting. I was around 19 at that time. He had asked me that he was looking for a girl who was comfortable in a bikini. I thought in my head that it is no big deal to be honest… so I then said okay, but then I wanted to understand the story. Whether it is justified in the story or is this a different angle? Though I was 19 but I was smart.”

‘I want to see your body language’

The actor then shared what happened next. She continued, “The director said that he wants to see whether I can wear a bikini. ‘I want to see your body language,’ he said, that whether I would be comfortable to wear it infront of the camera. I said, ‘I am sorry, I am an actor by profession and if there is a requirement for a bikini scene, or whether it is a saree or a lehenga, whatever it is, I am ready to wear it infront of the camera, and I would be comfortable because that is a part of my job. But to wear it infront of you is not a part of my job! So if you want to case me on the basis of trusting a talent then you can, and if you don't, then I know where the door is!’” She then walked out of the situation and did not bother to register what the director thought.

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{{^usCountry}} Madalsa then shared that after a few days, she read a report of the same casting, and found out that the director and the actress for that part, were dating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madalsa then shared that after a few days, she read a report of the same casting, and found out that the director and the actress for that part, were dating. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Madalsa is best known for her portrayal of Kavya in the hit TV show Anupamaa. Her character had grey shades in the family drama series, starring Rupali Ganguly. Rupali essayed the lead role in the show about a housewife challenging societal norms about relationships and family. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madalsa is best known for her portrayal of Kavya in the hit TV show Anupamaa. Her character had grey shades in the family drama series, starring Rupali Ganguly. Rupali essayed the lead role in the show about a housewife challenging societal norms about relationships and family. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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