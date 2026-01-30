Rupali’s Ganguly’s ‘ghuma ghumake marungi’ scene from Anupamaa goes viral, internet calls her ‘Sunny Deol ultra pro max’
Several clips from the scene featuring Rupali Ganguly spread across several social media platforms, with people turning the moment into memes and reels.
Actor Rupali Ganguly grabbed eyeballs in a recent episode of Anupamaa with an explosive verbal outburst, where she issued fiery threats including the now-viral line “ghuma ghumake marungi.” The high-voltage scene has taken social media by storm, triggering a meme fest, with several people humorously calling her “Sunny Deol pro max.”
Anupamaa scene goes viral
In the latest episode, Anupamaa, essayed by Rupali, finds herself in a tense face-off with Rajani, portrayed by Rinku Dhawan. What starts off as a confrontation soon spirals into an explosive moment when Rajani dares to question what Anupamaa can really do. Following this, Anupamaa is seen going on a blistering verbal tirade.
In the scene, Rupali’s Anupamaa is seen saying, “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, chotti se ghasitte hue beech bazaar laakar tujhe marungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar marungi, gira gira kar marungi, dauda dauda kar marungi, bhaga bhaga kar marungi, joota bhigo ke marungi, sandal todke marungi, saari lihaaz chhodke marungi. Dono haathon se marungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se marungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se marungi. Itna marungi, itna marungi ke dard bhi confuse hojayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chhot par dhyan do. Bahot marungi!"
It loosely translates to, “I’ll grab you by the hair, drag you by your braid into the middle of the market, and beat you. I’ll beat you while spinning you around, knock you down and beat you, chase you and beat you, run after you and beat you, beat you with soaked shoes, will beat you without a shred of restraint. I’ll hit you with both hands. When my hands get tired, I’ll kick you, and if my legs get tired, I’ll beat you with words. I’ll beat you so much that even the pain will be confused about which bones and which injuries to focus on. I’ll beat you a lot!”
Internet reacts
The emotionally charged dialogue quickly went viral. Clips from the scene spread across X, Instagram and other social media platforms, with people turning the moment into memes and reels.
“Epic…. Dard bhi confused ho jayega… was beyond epic,” one wrote, with another sharing, “50 shades of marungi.”
“The way she delivered the dialogue… RG u take my breath.. as always goosebumps #rupaliganguly mam another viral dialogue… Damn,” one posted, with another quipping, “50 Shades Of Marungi By Anupama Devi”.
“Sunny deol ultra pro max,” one joked, with one echoing, “They r making this serial for memes.”
One social media user joked, “My mother when I got 2 in my maths test”, with one writing, “Wow that’s incredible dialogues delivery.”
One comment read, “Breathless maarungi”. Another social media user shared, “I actually got scared and cleaned my room… I don’t even live with my mom anymore.”
“After salman khan’s movies dialogue its Anupama,” one wrote, with one sharing, “I just want to know the name of dialogue writer”. “@yashrajmukhate Would love to hear a musical version of this dialogue,” one mentioned.
There were some who criticized the scene, writing, “Actors should be sensible enough not to deliver such over the top funny dialogues”. “Cringe,” shared another social media user.
Rupali on emotionally draining scene
Meanwhile, Rupali offered a glimpse into her demanding shooting schedule and emotionally charged scenes while replying to a fan.
One social media user took to X and shared, “@TheRupali wat a brilliant performance…u owned the episode entirely. I genuinely want to know how drain u feel aftr giving such intense scenes with those emotion,voice modulation & heavy dialogues. How much time it take 2gain bck energy 4another shot.”
To this, Rupali responded, “These scenes r literally done back to back and two different scenes in two different units almost simultaneously…. Where is the time to think if I m tired or drained out … bas karm karte jao (just keep on working)… the writers editors directors and DOP and the ADs help so so so much … team effort hai … jab woh log nahi thakte toh main kaise thak jaoon (When they don’t get tired, how can I get tired).”
Anupamaa, which first aired in 2020, quickly gained immense popularity with Rupali’s portrayal of a homemaker’s journey from self-sacrifice to self-realisation striking a deep chord with audiences.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
