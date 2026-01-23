Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy to get engaged to Vignuesh Iyer on January 25, wedding to happen within two years: Report

Television actor Adrija Roy, currently seen as Raahi in Anupamaa, is set to get engaged to Mumbai-based Vignuesh Iyer on January 25. The intimate ceremony will be held at his farmhouse and is expected to be attended by close family members and friends, according to a news report by The Times of India. Adrija Roy, currently in Anupamaa, will get engaged to Vignuesh Iyer on January 25, according to a news report.

Adrija and Vignuesh to get engaged on the weekend On what drew them together, the actor said, “I think it was our personalities that brought us closer. We are both very soft and down-to-earth. I had always wanted to be with someone outside my industry, and he felt just right. We feel like soulmates.”

Their shared love for animals also strengthened their bond. Adrija mentioned that her future husband has around 260 dogs and also takes care of cows at his farmhouse, which was a common connection between the two.

For the engagement ceremony, Adrija mentioned that she had applied for three days' leave from Anupamaa. She credited her production team for being understanding and accommodating.

As for wedding plans, the couple is not rushing. Adrija explained, “We don’t plan to get married this year. He is South Indian (Tamil), and I am Bengali, so our cultures are completely different. My dream is to have a wedding that follows both South Indian and Bengali traditions. That needs proper time and planning, so we are thinking of getting married within the next two years.”

About Adrija's acting career In Anupamaa, Raahi, played by Adrija Roy, is a pivotal character portrayed as a compassionate, strong-willed young woman navigating both personal and professional challenges.

Before Anupamaa, she made her debut with the Bengali series Bedini Moluar Kotha in 2016 and went on to act in other popular Bengali shows, including Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Durga Durgeshwari, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, Mou Er Bari, Bikram Betaal, and Sanyashi Raja.

She also transitioned to Hindi television, playing the lead role of Charu in Durga Aur Charu in 2023, and later featured in Imlie. After that show ended, she appeared in Kundali Bhagya as Dr Palki Khurana before joining Anupamaa as Raahi (Aadhya) Kapadia.