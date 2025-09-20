Anupamaa actor, Adrija Roy breaks silence on dating rumours

Actor Adrija Roy confirms she's in a relationship: I'm just 26, I have time on my side Actor Adrija Roy

​Actor Adrija Roy is setting the record straight on her personal life. The actor, who plays Rahi, one of the young protagonists in a leading television daily that recently completed five years, has finally put an end to the speculation that has started doing rounds on social media of late.

​Speaking to us, Adrija confirms she is in a relationship. "I would like to say yes, there is a special person in my life," she shares, "and he's not from the industry so why put him in the spot."

​The actor, currently playing a pivotal role in the TV daily, Anupamaa adds that it's too early to commit to anything beyond that. "Things are very new so it's important for me to first understand this phase of my life before talking more about this to others," she explains. "I hope this will put an end to all unnecessary speculations."

​For now, Adrija is focused on her career. "I am committed to work as of now, and that's what matters," she says. She plans to share more details about her personal life when the time is right. "I will talk about this when it's the right time in years to come."

Seen in shows like Imlie and Kundali Bhagya, the actor feels there is no rush to take things to the next level. "I'm just 26 years old, I have time on my side," she says.

"Whenever in life I decide to take things further in the sphere of personal space like when I will get engaged or married which cannot happen till a couple of years, I would surely share that on the right time. Till then I don't want to talk about my personal life."