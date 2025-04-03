Anupriya Goenka recalls feeling ‘violated’ when co-star got excited during intimate scene

Bollywood actor Anupriya Goenka, who has been a part of films like Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, among others, recently opened up in an interview with Siddharth Kannan about how she was made to feel “uncomfortable” by co-actors while filming intimate scenes. (Also Read: Anupriya Goenka says Mukesh Bhatt told her: ‘Beti, you remind me of Smita Patil’) Anupriya Goenka reveals feeling uncomfortable twice while filming intimate scenes with co-stars.

When co-star made Anupriya Goenka uncomfortable during intimate scene

When asked if any actor had ever tried to take advantage of her during intimate scenes, Anupriya revealed that it had happened twice. She said, “Once, I wouldn’t say that the person was taking advantage of me; rather, an excitement took over. I could see that he was getting excited, which is not the way it should be. Then you feel a little violated and uncomfortable. These incidents happened during kissing scenes. In another instance, I was wearing clothes that weren’t comfortable. I had expected that he (the co-star), as a man, would know that holding a woman by her waist is easier in such scenes. But he almost put his hands on my b**t, which wasn’t required. He could have put his hands on my waist. I felt it was not right.”

Anupriya added that while she couldn’t call out the actor fiercely, she did ask him to avoid it. She said, “Later, I moved his hands slightly up (to the waist) and told him to hold there and not below. But at that moment, it felt… I couldn't question him about why he did that, because he would have simply said it was a mistake. I couldn’t call him out at that time. But I told him, ‘In the next take, don’t do this, rather do this.’ He then adhered to that. With kissing scenes, you can kiss softly, but sometimes they just go at you, and that’s too much to take.”

About Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya made her Bollywood debut with the film Bobby Jasoos and then went on to star in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Dishoom, Padmaavat, and War, among others. She was last seen in the movie Berlin, alongside Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi. The film received critical acclaim and is available to watch on ZEE5.

Apart from this, she has also been a part of several web series, including Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Sacred Games, Criminal Justice, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side, Bobby Deol's Aashram, and Sultan of Delhi, among others.