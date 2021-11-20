Anurag Kashyap goes ‘bhow-wow’ as troll calls him ‘dog of cinema’ on picture with Martin Scorsese

On the occasion of filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s 79th birthday on November 17, a picture of him with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was shared. The picture, taken in 2013, showed Anurag bending down to touch Martin’s feet and seek blessings.

While many showered love on the post, one Instagram user commented, “Damn, what is God of cinema doing with dog of cinema.” Anurag replied, “Bhow-wow.”

The response left fans in splits, with some describing it as ‘smooth’ and ‘savage’, and many dropping laughing emojis under the comment. One wrote, “@anuragkashyap10 dawg (a slang that means dude) of cinema.” Another called Anurag ‘lord’ and added a bowing down emoji.

Anurag Kashyap replied to a mean comment about him.

In 2012, Martin wrote a letter to Anurag and praised his films. “Thank you so much for your very kind note and especially for sending your films. I have been shooting my film for the past three months but found the time to watch the pictures over the weekend. I thoroughly enjoyed Dev D and Gangs Of Wasseypur and found them exciting and inspiring,” the letter read.

“Maybe one day we’ll be able to meet. Certainly, if you come to New York, I should be here. All the best to you in the future,” Martin signed off. Anurag had shared a picture of the note on Twitter and written, “My biggest award yet!”

Anurag is known for films such as Dev D, the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly and Manmarziyaan. His next directorial venture is a sci-fi thriller titled Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.

Talking about the film, Anurag said in a statement, “Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers.”