Anurag Kashyap praises 'man with strongest spine' Shah Rukh Khan: He kept quiet through everything, spoke with his work

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lauded actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling him 'the man with the strongest spine'. In a new interview, Anurag said that Shah Rukh 'kept quiet through everything' and spoke with his work in his new film Pathaan. Anurag also added that he understands what Shah Rukh teaches. Talking about the audience, Anurag said that people are euphoric about Pathaan which he called beautiful. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans outside Mannat with folded hands in first public appearance since Pathaan's release)

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan has been making and breaking records at the domestic and international box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan minted ₹429 crore worldwide. It earned ₹265 crore in India and ₹164 crore overseas. Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and Shah Rukh's fans globally have warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Anurag said, "People are coming back to cinema and people are coming back and dancing on screen. People are euphoric about the movie. There is euphoria and this euphoria is beautiful. This euphoria was missing. This euphoria is also a socio-political euphoria, it is like making a statement."

"The man with the strongest spine, the most resilience and integrity who has kept quiet through everything, he has spoken. He has spoken onscreen with his work. It is beautiful. He spoke loudly on screen. I understand what he teaches, ‘Speak with your work, and don't talk unnecessarily'. He is who he is and you can see why," added Anurag.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also have pivotal roles in the action spy film, which hit the theatres on January 25. One of the major highlights of the film is actor Salman Khan's cameo as Tiger. Pathaan, which received a massive response from viewers, earned ₹57 crore nett on its opening day in India.

Anurag's next project is Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat featuring Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, and Karan Mehta. It is touted to be a romantic musical. The film will hit the theatres on February 3.

Shah Rukh has several films in the pipeline including Atlee's action thriller Jawan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film will release in theatres in June this year. Fans will also see him in filmmaker director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The movie will hit theatres in December this year.

