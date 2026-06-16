'Keep breaking our hearts': Anurag Kashyap reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, calls it ‘heartbreaking crime’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given a glowing shout-out to Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Taking to Instagram, Anurag praised the film and its creative team, while affectionately calling Imtiaz Ali "Muttonkhor". His heartfelt post celebrated the filmmaker's work and urged audiences to watch the film in cinemas.

Anurag Kashyap gives shoutout to Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

Anurag Kashyap hails Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, urges audience to watch it in theatres.

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On Tuesday, Anurag shared a black-and-white picture of Imtiaz on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote, "The fresh brand new @imtiazaliofficial. After his first film CHAMKILA, his sophomore film MAIN VAPAS AAOONGA is running in cinemas. Go watch it, and I love you Muttonkhor ❤️. Keep inspiring and breaking our hearts."

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{{^usCountry}} He also appreciated the creative team behind the film and playfully asked Imtiaz to stop working with his favourite collaborators. He wrote, "Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, humein bhi kaam karna hai (And stop stealing all my favourite collaborators, yaar. The rest of us have films to make too). Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime @sylvesterfonseca @artb @purplehaze.png @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial #nayanikamahtani @dhiman.karmakar @sumanroymahapatra #shibashishsarkar." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appreciated the creative team behind the film and playfully asked Imtiaz to stop working with his favourite collaborators. He wrote, "Aur mere humdumon ko chori karna band karo, humein bhi kaam karna hai (And stop stealing all my favourite collaborators, yaar. The rest of us have films to make too). Kudos to your partners in this heartbreaking crime @sylvesterfonseca @artb @purplehaze.png @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial #nayanikamahtani @dhiman.karmakar @sumanroymahapatra #shibashishsarkar." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans appreciated Anurag's support for Imtiaz and the film. One user commented, "Need all the filmmakers to promote MVA just like you." Another wrote, "That Muttonkhor was personal." A third added, "The film is awesome." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans appreciated Anurag's support for Imtiaz and the film. One user commented, "Need all the filmmakers to promote MVA just like you." Another wrote, "That Muttonkhor was personal." A third added, "The film is awesome." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Anurag had also taken to Instagram to criticise the prioritisation of Obsession in cinema schedules while films made locally struggled to secure favourable show timings. He wrote, "I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how we will grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPAS AAUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and maybe another in some cinemas, and the same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru, while OBSESSION is in 6-7 shows." About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Anurag had also taken to Instagram to criticise the prioritisation of Obsession in cinema schedules while films made locally struggled to secure favourable show timings. He wrote, "I totally understand that everyone wants to see OBSESSION, but it can still run longer with lesser shows. If we don't prioritise our own films with better showcasing then I don't understand how we will grow. Last week it was with BANDAR, this week with MAIN VAPAS AAUNGA, SING GHEETAM and GOVERNER. We have one morning show of MVA and maybe another in some cinemas, and the same with GOVERNER and no show of SING GHEETAM in Bengaluru, while OBSESSION is in 6-7 shows." About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Banita Sandhu in key roles.

The story revolves around 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah), who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to travel to Sargodha in Pakistan. As his memory begins to fade, his grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) returns from England to be by his side. As Ishar drifts in and out of recollection, fragments of his pre-Partition life begin resurfacing, allowing Nirvair to piece together a long-buried past. What is preventing Ishar from finding peace in his final days forms the heart of the story.

Released on June 12, the film has so far collected over ₹6 crore at the box office. Notably, it recorded growth on its first Monday, earning more than it did on its opening day.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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