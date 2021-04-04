Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah addresses rumours about breakup, says 'It's all I've been asked for past two weeks'

All that her fans seem to be interested in for the 'past two weeks' is whether or not Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has broken up with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

She was hounded with similar questions in the comments section of her latest YouTube vlog, and she decided to address the rumours once and for all.

"Did you and Shane break up??Don’t really see you guys together anymore," one person commented. Aaliyah wrote back, "No we didn’t!! He’s just been traveling a lot so i don’t see him as often as i used to and when i do i prefer not filming it so we can actually spend time together :)) i’ll post something with him soon though!"

She added that she was 'pinning' this comment "because it’s all i’ve been asked for the past 2 weeks."

One fan noted that just because Aaliyah hasn't been posting about Shane shouldn't mean that they've broken up. "Even though they're a couple, doesn't necessarily mean they should be together 24/7. they have their own things to do as well. it makes me so sad to even think there are people with such type of thinking," read the fan comment, which Aaliyah 'liked'.

Aaliyah has been open about her relationship with Shane. In a YouTube video she shared last month, Aaliyah confessed she wouldn't get a matching tattoo with her boyfriend. "I personally would never get matching tattoos because there is no guarantee if your relationship is going to work out. Not that I am saying it is not going to work out but no relationship is guaranteed, no matter what. I feel like getting a matching tattoo is such a big commitment and I would definitely regret it," she said.