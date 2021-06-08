Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah gives tour of her room, with vanity mirror and hammock area

Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, gave her fans a tour of her room in her latest YouTube vlog. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Step inside Aaliyah Kashyap's room, at her dad Anurag Kashyap's Mumbai house.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter, social media influencer Aaliyah Kashyap, gave her fans and followers a tour of her room, in her latest YouTube vlog. Aaliyah, who is a student in the US, is currently in Mumbai.

In a new vlog, posted on July 8, Aaliyah took fans inside her redesigned room, complete with a vanity mirror and a view of the city.

"I'm just sitting in my room, in my dad's house, and I thought I'd show you guys my room," she said. "It's still in progress," Aaliyah noted, "but most of it is done."

Aaliyah's room has a glass closet that lights up from the inside, and an ottoman at the foot of her bed. Next to the closet, Aaliyah posed in front of a 'vanity mirror', which has a stool underneath, and a drawer where she plans on storing makeup.

There is a TV on the wall in front of the bed, and a small balcony on the other side, which offers a view of the apartment complex's swimming pool and other facilities. In the balcony, Aaliyah has attached a hammock, where she loves lounging around. "And yeah, this is my room," she concluded the tour.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap's first pic after angioplasty shared by daughter Aaliyah, see here

Aaliyah documented her return to India in another vlog. She also documented her reunion with her mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj. On Instagram Stories, Aaliyah recently posted a video of her father, through a filter that made him appear bald. Anurag joked that because of it, news reports claimed that he'd lost his hair after his angioplasty procedure recently.

In another recent video, she said that her parents are like her ‘best friends’ and added that she keeps them in the loop about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager, including with alcohol.

