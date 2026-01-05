Anurag Kashyap says Dhurandhar is 'brilliant' despite its politics: 'Ignored propaganda dialogues, loved the filmmaking'

Anurag Kashyap has joined the bandwagon of filmmakers praising Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The blockbuster spy thriller has earned acclaim for its technical aspects as well as performances, even if some, including Hrithik Roshan, have disagreed with its politics. Anurag held similar views, saying he chose to ignore whatever he found in the film to be propaganda, focussing on the filmmaking instead. Anurag Kashyap has praised Dhurandhar.

Anurag Kashyap reviews Dhurandhar

In his review of the film on Letterboxd, Anurag wrote, “A spy can not be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state.. On those two counts, I have no issues. I have two sequences that I have a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga, and another in the end when Ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides, it's a good film. In fact, a brilliant film that entirely set in Pakistan (sic).”

The filmmaker then talked about director Aditya Dhar and his brand of filmmaking. “I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It's his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an opportunist like others. All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top-notch,” he added.

Anurag compared Dhurandhar, calling it brilliant, to Hollywood films like The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and House of Dynamite, which he called ‘propaganda for the US’. “If you love The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty or House of Dynamite. They are Oscar-winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the filmmaker. And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. So secure. If I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film,” concluded Anurag.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian operative infiltrating the gangs of Pakistan’s Lyari in order to dismantle their ties to Pakistan’s terror network. The film, which draws from real events, also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. A runaway hit, Dhurandhar has minted over ₹1200 crore at the box office. Part 2, which concludes the story, will release in March.