Anurag Kashyap says India picks ‘wrong films’ for Oscars, Gondhal director hits back: ‘Watch it before passing verdict’

Marathi film Gondhal has been selected as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap did not appear convinced by India’s selection and said that the country often chooses the "wrong films" for the Oscars, citing The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light as examples of films he believed should have been selected. Now, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar has responded to his remarks.

Anurag Kashyap on Gondhal being India's official entry for Oscars

Gondhal director reacts to Anurag Kashyap's India selects 'wrong' films for Oscar remark.

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In an interview with Variety India, Anurag spoke about why India has struggled to make an impact at the Oscars and said, “Because we select absolutely wrong films. Even if we did have the chance to select the right ones like The Lunchbox and All We Imagine As Light, we messed it up.”

Anurag agreed that there is "too much politics" in the selection process and said the issue was also a lack of awareness. He added that the competition at the Oscars is particularly tough this year and that it would be difficult to beat the international entries. However, he clarified that it was too early for him to comment on Gondhal as he had not seen the selected film or many of the other submissions.

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “The most important qualification for eligibility should be that the film should have gone to some international festival outside India or should have had American distribution or should have had an American distributor before year-end. Gondhal should first try to get seen at festivals. That has to be the first step, or all the money spent on screenings or advertising is a waste. Also, the IFFI is a recognised Indian film festival. If Gondhal won the Silver Peacock there, NFDC should play a role in submitting its Regional IFFI winners for international festivals for exposure.” Gondhal director responds to Anurag Kashyap's remarks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “The most important qualification for eligibility should be that the film should have gone to some international festival outside India or should have had American distribution or should have had an American distributor before year-end. Gondhal should first try to get seen at festivals. That has to be the first step, or all the money spent on screenings or advertising is a waste. Also, the IFFI is a recognised Indian film festival. If Gondhal won the Silver Peacock there, NFDC should play a role in submitting its Regional IFFI winners for international festivals for exposure.” Gondhal director responds to Anurag Kashyap's remarks {{/usCountry}}

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Reacting to Anurag’s comments, Gondhal director Santosh Davakhar responded in the comments section of the publication’s social media post. He wrote, “I deeply respect Anurag Kashyap Sir and his filmmaking. On the Bengaluru-Mumbai flight on 26 April at 23:55, I introduced GONDHAL to him. He said he hadn't heard of or watched it, but would definitely do so. Since then, it has neither been publicly available nor screened in Mumbai.”

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Santosh Davakhar hits back at Anurag Kashyap's remarks.

He concluded, “My humble request to all audiences, please watch the film before passing a verdict. Made by a debut filmmaker from outside the film fraternity, GONDHAL is a psychological thriller blending Marathi culture with global appeal. It is created for the big screen-not OTT. We understand the responsibility of representing India and will not let our country down. Please watch it in theatres upon its upcoming re-release and stand behind us as we face the world.”

About Gondhal

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Gondhal is a Marathi psychological thriller written and directed by Santosh Davakhar. The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale in key roles.

The film is rooted in the traditional Gondhal ritual, a centuries-old Maharashtrian folk performance involving devotional singing, music and dance. Santosh previously won the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) for the film.