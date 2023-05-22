Anurag Kashyap shares a ‘difficult relationship’ with violence: 'If I see blood in real life, I faint'

Anurag Kashyap has said that he has such a “difficult relationship” with violence that he faints if he sees an accident. Anurag is best known for his crime-thriller movies that are full of violence. Some of his most popular works include Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav, and Gulaal. (Also read: Twitter reacts after Anurag said Vikram didn’t reply to his offer for Kennedy)

Anurag Kashyap reveals how he reacts to violence.

Anurag is currently attending the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. His film, Kennedy will be screened under the Midnight Screening soon. He is accompanied by his close friend and colleague, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, along with the team of Kennedy, at the French film festival.

“I have a very complicated relationship with violence. Violence affects me a lot. If I see blood in real life, I faint. If I see an accident, I faint. I am terrified of attending funerals. I have a very difficult relationship with violence, which is why in my films, the violence will be extreme, but off-screen. An exception to this is Gangs of Wasseypur," Anurag told Film Companion.

He added, “I have always kept it (violence) outside. The point of impact has always been off screen… In Raman Raghav, Ugly, Paanch and so on… you only see the rage, but not the impact. My whole thing is, the audience’s imagination is so vivid, that it will be much more scarier. If we put it on screen, we are limiting it. When we don’t put it on screen, their imagination makes it scarier.”

Anurag and Vikramaditya recently attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's film Killers of the Flower Moon. Featuring Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles, the film received a nine-minute-long standing ovation at the world premiere which took place at the fest.

Kennedy stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt, and Abhilash Thapliyal in lead roles. The film revolves around a former police officer, who is also an insomniac and continues to operate for the corrupt system.

Talking about his fascination with crime and criminals, Anurag had told Hindustan Times in an interview ahead of the release of Raman Raghav that the book Crime and Punishment has had the maximum impact on his mind. He also said that he is curious to explore the mind of a criminal, adding that he also wonders who is the bigger criminal – "a man with a gun who robs a bank, or a man with a bank who robs the world?"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.