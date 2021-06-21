Anurag Kashyap shares his views on premarital sex, reveals if he likes daughter Aaliyah’s boyfriend

Anurag Kashyap fielded ‘awkward questions’ from his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in a new Father’s Day special video. He talked about whether he likes her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire, and also shared his views on topics such as premarital sex.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah Kashyap asked Anurag Kashyap ‘awkward questions’ sent in by fans. One was about what he thinks of her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah and Shane, who have been in a relationship for a year, are currently in Mumbai and staying with Anurag.

Talking about Shane, Anurag told Aaliyah, “I like Shane. I like your choice in friends and your choice in boys. Shane is very good. He is very spiritual, very calm, he has a lot of qualities that men of 40 don’t have, in terms of being there in difficult situations.”

On being asked if he is okay with girls hanging out with their male friends, Anurag said, “I think it’s okay, everything is fine. I think a lot of these questions come from our parents’ reaction to kids. But I think parents need to understand that they come from an India that does not exist anymore. It’s in their heads and in small towns, still there, but we were much more repressed than our kids are. Our kids are much more expressive and they will communicate, and I think we need to stop imposing ourselves on them.”

Anurag also revealed that Aaliyah has drunk-dialled him on several occasions. Not only that, she also made him talk to her friends, who recited dialogues from his critically-acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur films.

Answering a question on how he would react if Aaliyah calls him while drunk, Anurag said, “You have done that a lot. Every time, you have dialled me from a cupboard… You have sat inside a cupboard and talked to me. In the party, you have made me say hi to all your friends and talk to everyone, and you have made everyone say dialogues from Gangs of Wasseypur.” She added, “I didn’t make everyone, they wanted to! But yeah, I have done that because he is quite fun to talk to when you are drunk.”

On being asked for his take on ‘sleepovers with boyfriends’, Anurag said, “Once you are an adult, then you make your own life decisions. I don’t even probably have a say in the matter, except concern. I would just tell you to be safe and keep my phone on, if you want to call me.”

Aaliyah also asked Anurag how he would react if she told him that she was pregnant. “I will ask you, ‘Are you sure you want this?’ And whatever you choose to do, I will always go with it, you know that,” he said. On being prodded further, he added, “I will accept it. Whatever choices you make, I will accept it. I would absolutely tell you that there is a price to pay for it but at the end of it, I will still be there.”

Also see: Salman Khan celebrates Father’s Day with family, poses with Salim Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail

When Anurag was asked about his take on premarital sex, he said, “It’s a question that we asked in the 80s. I think now we should get beyond that question. That’s a question that we used to ask when we were in college and we used to moralise.” Aaliyah added, “But I don’t think it needs to be like that anymore. I think times have moved a lot.”

“No, we need to understand sexuality and sex and our own human body. We need to understand that first before we just jump into doing things out of peer pressure. Anything done out of peer pressure is not good. Anything done to look cool is not good. Anything done to belong to a certain group of people is not good. Do it because you want to do something, because you feel ready and you have someone. It has to be special,” Anurag went on to say.