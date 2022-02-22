Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anurag Kashyap shares throwback pic from college days: 'Before whiskey started showing up on belly'

Anurag Kashyap has shared a throwback pic from the 90s and Anil Kapoor can't believe it is indeed the filmmaker.
Anurag Kashyap in a throwback picture from his college days in the 90s. 
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:35 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Anurag Kashyap has shared a throwback picture from his college days and he looks very different in it. Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, among many others, could not believe it was him. Anurag also revealed that he looks different in the picture.

Sharing the picture, the filmmaker wrote, "Before the whiskey started showing up on the belly .. circa 1991. #hansrajcollege #hostellife." Anil Kapoor could not believe it was his AK vs AK co-star and commented, "Is this really you Mr Anurag Kashyap." Anurag then replied and corrected him: "@anilskapoor was.."

Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi was quick to comment, "You had a cleavage?? No wonder Ramu ji worked with you!!" Anurag started his career in Bollywood as a co-writer on Ram Gopal Verma's popular film, Satya in 1998. Later, he got his breakthrough in Dev D in 2009.

Actor Shobhita Dhulipala also commented to express her surprise. Ekta Kapoor praised Anurag's biceps and wrote, "Waaah those biceps." Shlok Sharma posted heart and fire emojis.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh referred to a song from his film with Anurag, Gangs of Wasseypur, and wrote, "Body hai ki current, electric, electric," hinting at the song Electric Piya.

Anurag was most recently seen in AK vs AK. His last directorial outing was the 2020 film Choked which featured Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande. 

Also read: Aaliyah reacts as dad Anurag shares old pic, says ‘I am now a bonafide old man’

Last year, Anurag announced his next film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu. The movie will also star Pavail Gulati, who co-starred with Taapsee in Thappad. Anurag had also announced a new project with Kriti Sanon and producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi. He shared a black and white picture featuring himself working on a script in his office. Sharing it, he wrote on Instagram, “Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon.”

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

