Anusha Dandekar shares that she underwent lump removal surgery in ovary, calls recovery process ‘pretty intense’

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram to share her health update after surgery. The former VJ, actor shared that she recently went through surgery for a lump in her ovary, and said doctors found a few more lumps during the process. She added that her recovery journey has been 'pretty intense.' (Also read: Anusha Dandekar's latest pic in little black dress reminds internet of Kylie Jenner)

Anusha's Instagram post

Anusha Dandekar has shared post about undergoing a lump removal surgery.

Anusha took to Instagram to post a makeup-free selfie and penned a detailed caption to open up about her health update. "Just popping in to say hello…" she began. "Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense and also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now…"

Anusha's advice to girls

Anusha then shared how it is extremely important for girls to have a consistent, yearly checkup with their gynaecologist for their own health and safety. She continued, "Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today.

“Thankyou to @drshwetaraje and her incredible team @womens.hospital for making me feel so safe and comfortable. Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life. (red heart emoticon)”

Anusha then concluded by expressing her gratitude and also sharing that the recovery process is still underway. "Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond. (folded hands emoticon) Love you, Anusha xoxo."

Reactions to Anusha's post

Many reacted to Anusha's health update and added to the comments. Actor Jennifer Winget said, "Sending lots of love baby! (red heart emoticons)" Rhea Chakraborty commented with heart emoticons. A well-wisher wrote, "Take care. Speedy recovery n lots of love." Another comment read, "Happy recovery. Sending you lots of love and strength."

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the industry as an anchor. She has hosted several shows, including MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva and India's Next Top Model. She has the Marathi film Baap Manus lined up for release on June 16.

