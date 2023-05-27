Anusha Dandekar's latest pic in little black dress reminds internet of Kylie Jenner

Actor, former VJ Anusha Dandekar is quite active on Instagram. She keeps sharing photos and videos of herself regularly. On Friday, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself, which drew comparisons with Kylie Jenner. Also read: Did Gauri Khan stop Anusha Dandekar from taking Suhana’s interview at NMACC gala? Anusha Dandekar shares photo and gets compared to Kylie Jenner.

The photo featured Anusha posing on a couch. She wore a little black dress and had her hair untied. Her chiselled jawline and foxy eye makeup resembled reality TV star and social media personality Kylie Jenner, as per social media users. Sharing the post, Anusha did not write anything in the caption.

Soon after she shared it, her close friend, actor Rhea Chakraborty reacted by dropping fire emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, a person wrote, “At first I thought its Kylie.” Some others left similar comments. “Look like Kylie Jenner in this picture,” added another. “Our Kylie Jenner,” someone else commented.

Where is Anusha Dandekar?

Anusha Dandekar is seemingly spending some time in France. While a lot of Bollywood celebrities are currently in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023, it's not known if Anusha might be appearing on the red carpet too. Saturday is the last day of the festival.

On Thursday, Anusha had shared a photo from a beach. She appeared in swimwear. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "France is the only Filter you need." “Food in France is délicieuse,” read her another post with a bunch of food photos.

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor. She was one of the popular TV faces who appeared in MTV’s House of Style and hosted several shows, including MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva which also starred Rhea Chakraborty, MTV News and MTV Love School.

Anusha's upcoming projects

In 2003, Anusha made her Bollywood debut with Mumbai Matinee. She also starred in the 2005 film Viruddh, which featured celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore and John Abraham in the lead roles. She was last seen in a dance number in Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She also hosted MTV’s Supermodel of the Year, from 2019 to 2021.

She currently has a Marathi film, Baap Manus lined up in the pipeline. Shot in Scotland, the film stars actors Pushkar Jog, Kushal Badrike and Shubhangi Gokhale among others.

