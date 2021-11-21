Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet: Bride glows in red, Alia Bhatt and Raveena Tandon deck up for party

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to get married on Sunday. The couple celebrated their wedding with a sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya and Anushka posed for the photographers gathered outside the venue. Anushka wore a red saree with sequins all over while Aditya chose a black outfit with silver embellishments.

Attending the party were stars such as Alia Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, her son Abhimanyu Dassani, Anu Malik, Gulshan Grover and Krystle D'souza. Alia wore a yellow lehenga and Raveena opted for a colourful one and posed for the paparazzi. Bhagyashree and Abhimanyu posed for photos together. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan arrived in a white and orange lehenga.

Check out the pictures here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anushka also had a pre-wedding bash on Friday, attended by Alia Bhatt as well. Videos and pictures from the party showed Alia and others dancing together to peppy music in ethnic outfits.

Anushka is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Earlier, Anushka had denied reports of her wedding in September. She told Hindustan Times, "It took me by surprise to see that article. But, of course, when things are concrete, we would like to comment.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt shows off bhangra moves as she dances to a Daler Mehndi song at Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her relationship with Aditya, she said, “It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today.”

“My work, friends, family and relationships make me ‘me’. I am not defined by one thing and so, it is fine if people speak about any aspect. As long as it is positive, I am okay with that," she said about rumours and reports about her personal life.