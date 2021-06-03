Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with baby Vamika, seen at Mumbai airport travelling to England

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli were seen at the Mumbai airport with their daughter Vamika, as they flew to England on Thursday. India and New Zealand will contest in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final which will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Anushka was seen wearing black track pants paired with a black T-shirt as she held Vamika close to her in a grey baby carrier. Both Anushka and Virat were spotted with their masks on. They arrived at the airport in a bus and not their individual cars.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their baby girl in January this year. Last month, during an, Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Virat had responded to a fan's request of sharing his daughter’s picture online. He had also revealed the meaning of the name Vamika.

A fan had asked, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?” He had replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click pictures of Vamika. They had sent personalised hampers with a note that read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” they had added.