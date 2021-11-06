Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adorable goofballs in unseen pic shared by KL Rahul, see here
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adorable goofballs in unseen pic shared by KL Rahul, see here

KL Rahul on Friday shared a picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to wish the Indian cricket team captain on his birthday. 
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in unseen pic. 
Published on Nov 06, 2021 06:36 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Indian cricketer KL Rahul treated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans to a new, unseen picture of the couple. The sportsman shared a picture featuring him and the couple to wish Virat on his birthday. 

In the picture, Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul were seated on a massive swing while Virat Kohli helped spin it. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a grey top while Virat wore a salmon-coloured T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts. Both of them wore sunglasses. KL Rahul also opted for a casual outfit. 

Sharing the picture, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday, Skip” along with a heart emoji. Virat celebrated his birthday on Friday, November 5. His birthday coincides with Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty's birthday. 

KL Rahul shares a pic with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.
RELATED STORIES

To mark Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a couple of pictures with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday my (love) @athiyashetty.” Meanwhile, Anushka marked Virat's birthday with a sweet birthday note. 

She shared a picture from a Diwali celebration from the UAE and wrote, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !” Anushka had also wished Athiya with a post on her Instagram Stories.

Also read: Virat Kohli on having Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika by his side on birthday: 'That's celebration enough for me'

Virat, Anushka, Rahul and Athiya seem to share a close bond. Anushka, along with her daughter Vamika, and Athiya, accompanied Virat and Rahul for the ICC World Test Championship and stayed back to support the cricketers as team India faced England in a series. The actors are currently in the UAE where team India is playing at the ICC T20 World Cup. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli k l rahul
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa's son Viaan showers Samisha with hugs on Bhai Dooj, watch cute video

5

Bhai Dooj 2021: Bollywood's famous brother-sister duos 

Hrithik dances with mom to 80s songs, plays with sparklers on Diwali. Watch

Inside Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash: Janhvi, Aaliyah, Bhumi attend the party
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP