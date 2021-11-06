Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are adorable goofballs in unseen pic shared by KL Rahul, see here

Indian cricketer KL Rahul treated Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fans to a new, unseen picture of the couple. The sportsman shared a picture featuring him and the couple to wish Virat on his birthday.

In the picture, Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul were seated on a massive swing while Virat Kohli helped spin it. Anushka was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a grey top while Virat wore a salmon-coloured T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts. Both of them wore sunglasses. KL Rahul also opted for a casual outfit.

Sharing the picture, Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday, Skip” along with a heart emoji. Virat celebrated his birthday on Friday, November 5. His birthday coincides with Rahul's girlfriend Athiya Shetty's birthday.

KL Rahul shares a pic with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

To mark Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a couple of pictures with the actor and wrote, “Happy birthday my (love) @athiyashetty.” Meanwhile, Anushka marked Virat's birthday with a sweet birthday note.

She shared a picture from a Diwali celebration from the UAE and wrote, “No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !” Anushka had also wished Athiya with a post on her Instagram Stories.

Virat, Anushka, Rahul and Athiya seem to share a close bond. Anushka, along with her daughter Vamika, and Athiya, accompanied Virat and Rahul for the ICC World Test Championship and stayed back to support the cricketers as team India faced England in a series. The actors are currently in the UAE where team India is playing at the ICC T20 World Cup.