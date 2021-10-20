Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all smiles as they enjoy breakfast with daughter Vamika in new pic. See post

Anushka Sharma featured in Virat Kohli's new picture along with daughter Vamika. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Virat shared a post in which the family enjoyed breakfast together. Anushka and Virat smiled for the camera.

In the photo, Anushka Sharma wore a striped top paired with a dark blue denim pant and white sandals. Virat, who sat opposite to her, sported a grey-coloured T-shirt and black shorts. Vamika sat between them on a high chair with her back towards the camera. Only her two pigtails were seen in the frame.

The family sat inside a restaurant next to an open-air terrace seating area. Virat shared the picture with a single heart emoji.

Virat's post comes two days after Anushka Sharma shared a picture of him and Vamika on Instagram. In the picture, Virat leaned over a designated play space which were filled with multi-coloured balls. Vamika sat with her hair tied in two pigtails. "My whole heart in one frame," Anushka captioned the post.

"Hayyyye," actor Ranveer Singh commented with heart-eye emojis. Tahira Kashyap and Rakul Preet Singh also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Currently, Anushka is in the UAE. She had to earlier quarantine in a hotel, where the Indian team is staying during the T20 World Cup series. On Instagram, she had shared pictures of Virat seeing her from a distance. Anushka had captioned it, "Couldn’t choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell , you get the point!"

Before flying to the UAE, Anushka was in Mumbai and wrapping up her work. She shared posts from the sets as well as posed for the paparazzi. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She had produced two acclaimed projects--Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul, since then. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.