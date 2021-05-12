Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raise target for Covid-19 relief to 11 crore
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raise target for Covid-19 relief to 11 crore

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have increased the target amount for Covid-19 relief to ₹11 crore. The couple had initially started a fundraiser with the aim to raise ₹7 crore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video on their social media handles.

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday raised the target amount for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore. The couple had initially started the campaign, called In This Together, to raise 7 crore.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore. @PlayMPL @actgrants @ketto #InThisTogether #ActNow."

Explaining the reason behind increasing the target, a statement said, "Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have increased their target for COVID-19 relief to Rs. 11 crore as people and entrepreneurs came forward extensively to donate towards helping Indians battling the pandemic. Virushka had started the fundraising campaign #InThisTogether with the intent to raise 7 crore initially."

"India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. Their initiative is will see all the proceeds raised to be directed to ACT Grants who is the implementation partner for this campaign. ACT has been extensively working towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and telemedicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount raised by Anushka and Virat will aid their exemplary work," the statement added.

Anushka and Virat released a joined video last week to announce their initiative. The donations aim to tackle 'the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing', as per the fundraiser site.

Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January. They named her Vamika.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. Anushka was last seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Last year, she produced two projects--the Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix movie Bulbbul.

Anushka and Virat turned parents earlier this year. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January. They named her Vamika.

The actor has been away from the limelight for the past two years. Anushka was last seen in Zero, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Last year, she produced two projects--the Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and the Netflix movie Bulbbul.

