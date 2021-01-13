IND USA
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl gets a warm welcome from Amul

Amul has release a new topical, this time to celebrate the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka's Sharma's daughter. The couple has asked the media not to carry any pictures or videos of their daughter.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter on Monday.

Dairy giant Amul has revealed their new topical, celebrating the birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. The baby was born on Monday, instantly becoming the most talked about event of the day.

The topical artwork showed the baby, smiling while lying in a pram with her parents by her side. Mum Anushka is shown wearing a pink outfit while dad Virat is in a blue shirt and brown pants. The baby girl is also given an adorable pink bow.

Accompanying caption on the art read, "Bowled over by this delivery. Welcome it home." Fans found the illustration lovely. "This is so cute," wrote one. "Imagine growing up to find amul covered your birth with an ad! Such fun," wrote another.

Anushka and Virat have asked the media not to publish pictures and videos of their daughter. In a note to the media, they wrote, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Also read: Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on for Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri, Samantha Akkineni makes her first appearance

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017. On Monday, announcing the birth of his daughter, Virat wrote, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

