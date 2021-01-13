Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on for Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri, Samantha Akkineni makes her first appearance
Family Man Season 2 teaser gave us the first insight into the Raj and DK thriller as its leading man, Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant, is missing in action. The short clip, slightly over a minute long, begins with an aerial shot of Mumbai as frenetic calls are being dialled-– all searching for Srikant. The teaser also revealed that the show’s trailer will land on January 19.
From his wife (played by Priyamani) to his colleague (played by Sharib Hashmi), everyone is calling Srikant but in vain. It is with the voiceover of his boss (Dalip Tahil) that we realise that Srikant has gone undercover. As a bloodied Manoj points his gun at someone, we get the first look at south star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web series debut with the Amazon Prime show.
Family Man season 2 also stars Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Darshan Kumaar, VipinKumar, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal and Anandsami in pivotal roles.
Talking about the pressure of fans on them after the successful first season of the spy thriller, Raj and DK had earlier said, “There’s pressure from fans across the globe [to take the story ahead]. There has been an audience for such content, and the success of so many web shows in India allows us to narrate the story like it needed to be told.”
Family Man season 2 will be streaming from February 12, 2021.
