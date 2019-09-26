The Family Man directors say series’ cliffhanger climax was ‘not intended’, confirm season 2

tv

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:56 IST

Directors Raj and DK, who made their digital debut with Amazon Prime’s The Family Man, are enjoying the accolades coming their way. The Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Madhav, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi starrer has received largely good reviews from audience and critics alike.

However, days after the show debuted, its cliffhanger ending has left the audience flummoxed. For those who have not watched the show, consider this as a spoiler alert.

The Family Man leaves Delhi at the brink of disaster with a chemical attack imminent and the government agencies not even aware what is in store for them. Can they avert the disaster?

Talking about the ending of The Family Man being such a tease, Raj and DK told Mid-Day, “We never intended to leave the first season as a cliffhanger; that happened organically.” The two also confirmed The Family Man season 2.

“We are still brainstorming on how to take the story forward. [The next edition] will explore Srikant’s life after completing Mission Zulfiqar. We will also tap into the relationship between Suchitra [Priyamani’s character] and Arvind [her colleague essayed by Sharad Kelkar],” Krishna and DK said in the interview.

Talking about pairing Manoj Bajpayee with Tamil star Priyamani, the directors earlier told IANS, “When we were writing the story, we wanted to show a cross-cultural marriage so that in the story, quite organically, we could show both sides of Indian culture. While casting, we looked for actors who suited the roles.”

Talking about the success of The Family Man, the two said that it emphasises how the audience has accepted the OTT platforms and demand home-grown content. “There’s pressure from fans across the globe [to take the story ahead]. There has been an audience for such content, and the success of so many web shows in India allows us to narrate the story like it needed to be told.”

The Family Man is about an undercover agent Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, who struggles to strike a balance between his life as a middle-aged man with family responsibilities with his work.

