Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Covid-19 relief fundraiser raises 5 crore in donations
bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Covid-19 relief fundraiser raises 5 crore in donations

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launched a fundraiser on Friday. Within five days, the initiative has collected ₹5 crore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fundraiser has surpassed 5 crore mark.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fundraiser for Covid-19 relief has raised over 5 crore so far. The couple had initiated a campaign called In This Together, conducted in collaboration with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief last week. The initiative aims at collecting 7 crores.

On Tuesday, Anushka said that the campaign has raised 5 crore already. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka said, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this mile stone''. At the time of reporting, Ketto revealed that fundraiser has collected 5,25,05,243 so far.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's foundation has surpassed ₹5 crore donations.

The Bollywood actor and the Indian cricketer's fundraiser had crossed the halfway mark of its target within the first day. Anushka and Virat have contributed 2 crore of the total funds raised. The donations, as per the description on the fundraiser site, aims at tackling 'the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing.' The funds will 'support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts.'

Anushka and Virat released a joined video last week to announce their initiative. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering." Last year, Anushka and Virat stepped forward to donate towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is Rs. 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means

Anushka gave her birthday celebrations a miss this year, stating that 'in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate'. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, earlier this year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fundraiser for Covid-19 relief has raised over 5 crore so far. The couple had initiated a campaign called In This Together, conducted in collaboration with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief last week. The initiative aims at collecting 7 crores.

On Tuesday, Anushka said that the campaign has raised 5 crore already. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka said, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this mile stone''. At the time of reporting, Ketto revealed that fundraiser has collected 5,25,05,243 so far.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's foundation has surpassed ₹5 crore donations.

The Bollywood actor and the Indian cricketer's fundraiser had crossed the halfway mark of its target within the first day. Anushka and Virat have contributed 2 crore of the total funds raised. The donations, as per the description on the fundraiser site, aims at tackling 'the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing.' The funds will 'support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts.'

Anushka and Virat released a joined video last week to announce their initiative. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering." Last year, Anushka and Virat stepped forward to donate towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is Rs. 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means

Anushka gave her birthday celebrations a miss this year, stating that 'in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate'. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anushka sharma virat kohli covid 19 news anushka virat

Related Stories

bollywood

Anushka Sharma lauds healthcare, frontline workers for 'working tirelessly': ‘You are the real heroes’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 04:13 PM IST
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma scolded Ranbir Kapoor for digging his nose, wiping his finger on her 'bhaade ke kapde'. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 11:01 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

Elderly couple steals hearts with their energetic dance moves. Watch

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP