Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Covid-19 relief fundraiser raises 5 crore in donations

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fundraiser for Covid-19 relief has raised over ₹5 crore so far. The couple had initiated a campaign called In This Together, conducted in collaboration with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief last week. The initiative aims at collecting ₹7 crores.

On Tuesday, Anushka said that the campaign has raised ₹5 crore already. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka said, "A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this mile stone''. At the time of reporting, Ketto revealed that fundraiser has collected ₹5,25,05,243 so far.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's foundation has surpassed ₹5 crore donations.

The Bollywood actor and the Indian cricketer's fundraiser had crossed the halfway mark of its target within the first day. Anushka and Virat have contributed ₹2 crore of the total funds raised. The donations, as per the description on the fundraiser site, aims at tackling 'the immediate shortage of oxygen supply on a war footing.' The funds will 'support the deployment of oxygen solutions, including concentrators and oxygen plants to hospitals across India, and also look at bolstering medical manpower, home care and help scale India’s vaccination efforts.'

Anushka and Virat released a joined video last week to announce their initiative. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering." Last year, Anushka and Virat stepped forward to donate towards the PM-Cares relief fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

Anushka gave her birthday celebrations a miss this year, stating that 'in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it just did not feel right to celebrate'. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika, earlier this year.