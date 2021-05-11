Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means
Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about his personal contribution during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amitabh Bachchan says 'personal contribution' towards Covid-19 relief is 15 crore, says he's going 'beyond' his means

  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that his contribution towards Covid-19 relief will be in the vicinity of 15 crore, when all is said and done.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that when all is said and done, his personal contribution towards Covid-19 relief will be in the vicinity of 15 crore. The actor was said to have contributed 2 crore towards a facility in New Delhi recently, and on Monday listed down his charitable efforts during the pandemic, after being repeatedly accused of inaction on social media.

In his latest blog post, he wrote, "In this battle against this virus , many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees .."

He added, "Of course such figures are beyond my means , but I work and labour and resolve to dig into my earnings for those that need it most and with the kindness of the Almighty have been able to give this amount .."

Amitabh wrote that if he is 'able to muster more earnings', he will 'aim to give more'. He provided an update on pending efforts, such as the import and distribution of oxygen concentrators and ventilators. "The Oxygen Concentrators, another dire need, has also been put on a very fast track through suppliers from the overseas companies," he wrote. "Also I am happy to state that the 20 ventilators that I had ordered from overseas have started to arrive," he added.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan shuts down 'everyday abuse', lists down all his charitable efforts, says it's 'embarrassing'

On Monday, he wrote that because of the 'everyday abuse' and 'filth of distasteful comments' that he receives, he was forced to do the 'embarrassing' exercise of listing down his charitable contributions.

Last year, the actor and members of his family, including son Abhishek, granddaughter Aaradhya, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, all recovered from the virus.

