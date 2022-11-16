Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli as she holds his hand at airport, fans say 'couple goals'. Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at airport on Wednesday. The couple held hands as they arrived and got clicked together for paparazzi at the airport to fly off to an unknown destination. Fans reacted to their video. (Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan holds Aishwarya Rai’s hand as they arrive at airport with Abhishek, fans say ‘she looks all grown up’)

In the video shared by a paparazzo , Anushka and Virat twinned with each other. Both of them decked up in white sweatshirt and black pants. Virat's sweatshirt had a red heart with a A letter below it. He kept his hand on his wife's shoulder while posing for the paparazzi. Both of them were wearing white sneakers. Virat carried a big black backpack and black jacket. Anushka wore a black hat and carried a black fanny pack. Virat thanked the photographers after they said, “Team Kohli always.” When a paparazzo asked Virat for more pictures, he said, “Pichli baar bhi toh liya (You have taken it before also).” In the end of the video, he waved back to paparazzi and went inside the airport.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “(heart emoji)&A on his sweatshirt.” Another person wrote, “Yaar kitna cute lgte hai dono sath me (They both look cute together).” Other person commented, “Couple goals.”

Anushka got married to Virat in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child Vamika Kohli in 2021. After taking a break, Anushka will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey. It will stream exclusively on Netflix. She took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

