Aaradhya Bachchan holds Aishwarya Rai’s hand as they arrive at airport with Abhishek, fans say ‘she looks all grown up’

Actor Aishwarya Rai was spotted with actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they arrived at Mumbai airport. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted video of Aishwarya as she held Aaradhya's hand while entering the airport. The family was seen in comfortable clothes for the travel. Many fans reacted to their video. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor carries son Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she flies out of Mumbai post Diwali celebrations. Watch)

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen walking with Aaradhya along with a security guard. She held her hand while moving inside the airport. Aaradhya wore a pink top and matching shoes with blue jeans and carried a yellow-grey bag. She also wore a pink hairband and a black face mask. Aishwarya wore a black outfit and carried an off white bag. Abhishek was seen walking ahead of them. He wore a sweatshirt with white sneakers and carried a black backpack. In the end of the video, Abhishek waved to the paparazzi and went inside the airport.

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “Look at Aaradhya's height Mashallah (smiling face with heart eye emoji).” Another person wrote, "Why is she (Aishwarya) always holding her (Aaradhya's) hand, let the girl be herself." A person also predicted, “They are going for Aishwarya's birthday celebration.” One person noticed a red tilak on Abhishek's forehead and wrote, “Abhishek putting tilak before he left home… culture (red heart emoji).”

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007. The couple welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Aishwarya, who made her acting debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Iruvar, made her comeback to Tamil films with Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film released on September 30, 2022. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. He will be next seen in season 3 of Breathe: Into the Shadows. It will be released on Prime Video from November 9.

