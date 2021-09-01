Anushka Sharma asks fans to 'think about others' before stepping out without a mask

Anushka Sharma urged fans to wear a mask as a rising number of citizens in Mumbai have been caught without one. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police took to their Instagram handle to share a graph to show the number of people they have caught without a mask.

On August 29, they caught about 920 people without a mask, the highest in the span of one week. "Risks high, precautions low! Get serious Mumbai! THE THREAT IS REAL. Look at the rising number of people caught roaming without mask last week and this, might just be the tip of the iceberg. How we wish the fines you pay could keep Corona at bay. Alas!" they captioned the post.

Anushka shared the post on her Instagram Stories and urged everyone to wear a mask, at least for others' sake. "Mask pehen lo (wear a mask) Doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra (think a little about others as well)," she said, adding a folded hands emoji.

Other stars such as Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Karisma Kapoor have also shared the post and urged their social media followers to wear a mask.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed a slight surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days. The daily average of coronavirus cases rose from 250 new cases in mid-August to 350 in the last five days. Mumbai recorded around 325 Covid-19 cases on August 1, which dropped to 262 on August 15. However, according to the state health department, the city registered 345 new cases on August 29.

Anushka, in the meantime, has been stationed in the United Kingdom for a while now. The actor and her daughter Vamika have accompanied Virat Kohli to the destination. He along with the rest of the Indian cricket team flew to Southampton in June. The team first played the ICC World Test Championship Final, against New Zealand, and are currently playing a test series against the home team, England.

The actor has often cheered the team through social media posts. Anushka was last seen in 2018's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although she has taken a break from acting since then, she has produced a few digital projects in the past two years. Through Clean Slate Filmz, she has backed Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok and Netflix's Bulbbul. She is also producing Qala, which will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut in Bollywood.