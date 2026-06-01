From being trolled to celebrated: Virat Kohli fans rally around 'lucky charm' Anushka Sharma after RCB's IPL triumph

Even before they were married, actor Anushka Sharma would be a constant presence at the matches of the Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore, supporting her then-boyfriend Virat Kohli from the stands. However, whenever Virat failed to perform (which was rare in those days), Anushka found herself facing intense trolling and being branded ‘unlucky’ for Virat. It was interesting to note how the tables have turned now as the same Anushka is being labelled Virat and RCB’s lucky charm as the IPL franchise lifts their second successive Indian Premier League title.

Virat takes RCB to second IPL title, celebrates with Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with the IPL trophy after RCB won the Indian Premier League 2026 Final against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Pic Service)

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On Sunday evening, RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in a largely one-sided final at Ahmedabad. Virat, 37, was the top scorer in his side’s successful chase and took home the Player of the Match award. As he scored the winning runs, the former Indian skipper blew flying kisses towards Anushka in the stands. The actor also responded, first jumping with joy and then responding with flying kisses of her own. They were later clicked celebrating on the pitch with Virat’s teammates and their families. This is RCB’s second successive IPL title, with Virat emerging as their leading run scorer in both campaigns.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma after winning the IPL 2026 title, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on May 31, 2026. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI)

Fans praise ‘lucky charm’ Anushka after RCB’s win

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{{^usCountry}} On social media, as pictures of Anushka’s euphoric celebration for RCB’s win spread, many fans of the franchise and Virat showered praise upon her. “Whenever Our lucky Charm Anushka Sharma in the Stands, it's Over for all the teams🙌❤️ Many Congratulations to RCB for winning back-to-back IPL trophy,” wrote a social media user on Twitter. A Virat fan shared pictures of Anushka celebrating in the stands and wrote, “Anushka Sharma is our lucky charm.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On social media, as pictures of Anushka’s euphoric celebration for RCB’s win spread, many fans of the franchise and Virat showered praise upon her. “Whenever Our lucky Charm Anushka Sharma in the Stands, it's Over for all the teams🙌❤️ Many Congratulations to RCB for winning back-to-back IPL trophy,” wrote a social media user on Twitter. A Virat fan shared pictures of Anushka celebrating in the stands and wrote, “Anushka Sharma is our lucky charm.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many others said that RCB’s fortunes changed when Anushka became more regular in the stands over the last couple of years. The actor had reduced her appearances in the stadiums between 2021 and 2024 when she had her children - Vamika and Akaay. “This Girl is So So lucky for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now she is regular, we win,” tweeted an RCB fan.

About Anushka and Virat

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Anushka and Virat met around 2013 when they appeared in a shampoo commercial together. They began dating soon after. However, the couple publicly split a few years later, only to reconcile soon after. In 2018, they tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy in a wedding attended only by family and close friends. Since the pandemic, Virat and Anushka have shifted their base to the UK, where they raise their two children.

Anushka was last seen on screen in a cameo in her home production Qala in 2022. Her last full-fledged role on the screen was in the 2018 release, Zero. After the pandemic, Anushka filmed Chakda Xpress, the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. But after filming wrapped in 2022, the film was stuck in development hell. There is no update on its release since.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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